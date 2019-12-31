Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Two Massachusetts State Police cruisers were hit in two separate crashes about an hour apart overnight.
Both troopers were outside the vehicles in each incident.
The first was on Route 24 north in West Bridgewater around 10 p.m. Monday. The trooper had to jump over a guardrail to get out of the way as the cruiser was hit from behind by another car.
Then, just after 11 p.m., a second cruiser was hit after responding to an accident on the eastbound side of the Massachusetts Turnpike in Warren.
Both troopers are being treated for what’s described as non-life threatening injuries. Their names have not been made public.
No charges have been filed in either crash at this point in the investigations.