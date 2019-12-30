WEATHER ALERT:Icing Possible As Sleet, Freezing Rain Fall Until Tuesday Morning
CBSN BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:Taunton News


TAUNTON (CBS) – A pickup truck careened into a Taunton car wash Sunday afternoon, coming to a stop on another car’s roof.

It happened at Prestige Car Wash on Route 44 around 2 p.m.

A pickup truck crashed at a Taunton car wash, coming to a rest on top of a car. (Image Credit: Scott Souza/Harry’s Auto Wrecking)

Surveillance video obtained by WJAR shows the truck speeding through the parking lot in reverse, eventually crashing into a self-service bay and stopping on top of a car.

A car was heavily damaged after a pick up truck crashed at a Taunton car wash, landing on top of it. (Image Credit: Scott Souza/Harry’s Auto Wrecking)

The news station reported that a woman and her boyfriend were in the car, and she suffered bruises and a concussion. The pickup driver was reportedly uninjured, but taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Witnesses told WJAR it appeared the truck’s floor mat got stuck under the pedals, causing it to accelerate.

Comments

Leave a Reply