



PLYMOUTH (CBS) – An accused drunk driver has been charged with manslaughter, a day after a crash that killed a 13-year-old girl and injured two other people in Pembroke.

Gregory Goodsell, 31, of Marshfield, pleaded not guilty to the upgraded charge Monday at his arraignment in Plymouth District Court. He also faces several other charges, including OUI and speeding, related to Sunday’s crash. He was ordered held without bail.

Police said Goodsell was driving drunk in a Hi-Way Safety Systems pickup truck around 7 a.m. on Route 139 when he blew threw a red light at more than 70 miles an hour and slammed into a Subaru near Oak Street.

A mother, her 13-year-old daughter and the girl’s 13-year-old friend were pulled out of the car and were rushed to South Shore Hospital. Prosecutors said Monday that one of the girls died and the other was in critical condition. Their names have not been released.

Goodsell was arrested immediately after the crash. According to the prosecutor in court Monday, Goodsell told an officer at the scene, “I’m so f—d up, I know I shouldn’t have been driving. I can’t believe I did this. I drank way too much. I’m so sorry.”

Goodsell said he was coming from his company Christmas party at his boss’ house and had also used cocaine before the crash, according to the prosecutor. Police said they found a half-empty bottle of whiskey and an empty beer can in Goodsell’s truck.

“It was an incredibly horrific scene. It was an incredibly gruesome scene,” Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said after the arraignment. “The worst thing of all is that it was 100-percent avoidable.”

“He’s a good kid, he just screwed up, he knows it,” Goodsell’s father Jay said outside of court. “This was a company Christmas party that obviously got out of hand.”

“I assure you my son feels terrible,” he told reporters.

Goodsell is due back in court for a dangerousness hearing January 3.