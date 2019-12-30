BOSTON (CBS) — The hits keep coming to the blue line of the Boston Bruins. On Monday, the team placed defenseman Charlie McAvoy on IR with a lower-body injury.
McAvoy sustained the injury in last Monday’s win over the Washington Capitals on a hit into the boards by TJ Oshie. It wasn’t expected to be anything serious, but McAvoy has missed the last two games — both Boston wins over the Buffalo Sabres.
Now McAvoy, who was a plus-13 in his 38 games this season, will have to sit out the next seven days. Connor Clifton is also nursing an injury and his status is in doubt for Tuesday afternoon’s game against the New Jersey Devils.
Boston may get defenseman Torey Krug back in the near future, but he is not expected to play Tuesday afternoon. Krug, who was placed on IR last week retroactive to last Monday, skated with a normal sweater at Monday’s practice.
With McAvoy hitting IR, the Bruins recalled defenseman Jeremy Lauzon from Providence on an emergency basis. The 22-year-old has 10 points in 35 games for the P-Bruins this season, and appeared in 16 games with Boston in the 2018-19 season. Head coach Bruce Cassidy said that Lauzon will pair with Matt Grzelcyk on Tuesday, barring a change in Krug’s status.
The Bruins also announced that forward David Krejci is dealing with a lower-body injury, and will not travel to New Jersey for Tuesday’s game.