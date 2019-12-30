FITCHBURG (CBS) – Public works crews are trying to keep up with a tricky storm that arrived in the area to close out 2019.

Crews in Fitchburg loaded up with sand and salt to try and keep roads clear of rain, sleet, ice and snow and that began falling late Sunday night. The storm is expected to last into Tuesday and has resulted in some icy conditions.

Kim Gates said she didn’t have a choice but to be out on the roads.

“Being a home care nurse we have jobs we have to do no matter what the weather is. That’s always a concern this time of year,” she said.

Jennifer Santana shared those concerns. She was on her way to work, where she takes care of people with disabilities.

“I just came from an apartment and my car literally went sideways, so I was freaking out,” she said.

Michelle Fisher Reports From Andover

Department of Public Works crews spread out across the city, dumping salt and sand to stay on top of the icy conditions.

“It’s coming down its icing up that’s why were putting down a lot of salt its burning it up,” said Nicholas Bosonetto, Commissioner of Public Works. “Our crews are doing the best they can but some of the roads are going to stay slippery be careful driving watch your speed.”

Students in Fitchburg are still on winter break, so there were no concerns about delays or cancellations.

In Andover, drivers also reported slick conditions.

Rain, wind, snow and sleet all made for an unpleasant morning commute.

“The roads are pretty messy, overall,” said Craig Kierst, who was driving in Andover.

At one point Monday morning, more than 750 crews were out treating and clearing the roads.

A travel advisory extends into Tuesday morning during the storm.