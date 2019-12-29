FOXBORO (CBS) — It took a little extra time. But Tom Brady has finally passed Peyton Manning on the all-time touchdown pass list.
The quarterback moved past Manning in surprising fashion, connecting with linebacker-turned-fullback Elandon Roberts for a 38-yard touchdown in the third quarter. Roberts was uncovered running into the right flat, when he made a catch over his head and then broke free for a long catch-and-run.
Just a linebacker turned fullback catching passes, breaking tackles and scoring touchdowns. @Roberts_52 | #GoPats pic.twitter.com/zVlXaLTsOb
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 29, 2019
The touchdown tied the game at 17-17, and Roberts reacted by running to the sidelines in a full Boogeymen celebration.
A mood.#BudLightCelly | @budlight pic.twitter.com/JO76B27e1b
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 29, 2019
In doing so, Brady delivered the 540th touchdown pass of his regular-season career. With 73 playoff touchdown passes, Brady has by far the most touchdown passes when playoffs and regular season stats are combined. But Sunday’s touchdown moves Brady into sole possession of second place on the regular-season list.
Brady later threw his second touchdown of the game, a 13-yard screen pass to James White to give the Patriots a four-point lead with under four minutes to play.
Drew Brees entered Sunday as the all-time regular-season touchdown pass leader with 544, as he threw 12 touchdown passes over the previous three weeks.
Earlier this season, Brady passed Manning on the all-time regular-season passing yards list, though Brees still owns a healthy lead over Brady in that race. Likewise, if playoff and regular season stats are combined, Brady owns the record in that department as well.
Sunday’s touchdown added to Brady’s own record, too, as Roberts became the 77th different player to catch a touchdown by Brady. That’s a record Brady continues to grow, as Vinny Testaverde ranks second all time with 70 different receiving connections on touchdowns.