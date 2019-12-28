Comments
MIDDLEBORO (CBS) — A 49-year-old man died after his all-terrain vehicle crashed into a cranberry bog in Middleboro. Police responded to the crash near Stone Street around 12:40 a.m. Saturday.
“The caller stated the side-by-side type ATV had crashed into a pond and was submerged, with the operator still inside,” police said.
The Middleboro man was rushed to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not been released.
Police said the man was the only person involved in the crash. The cause is still under investigation.