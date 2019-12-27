DEDHAM (CBS) — A stray cat that was found frozen to a shipping container in Dedham is now recovering at the Animal Rescue League of Boston. The cat, named Schooner, was found early last Wednesday, stuck to a container outside TGI Friday’s along Providence Highway.
“It’s likely that Schooner’s fur was wet and with bitter cold and real-feel temperatures well below freezing, once the cat came in contact with the container he was immediately stuck. It’s unknown how long the cat was frozen to the container,” said the ARL.
Schooner did not have hypothermia but was very thin, dehydrated, and had the “typical bumps and bruises of living outdoors,” including a fractured tooth.
After Schooner is neutered, his tooth is fixed, and he gains some more weight in a foster home, he will be ready for adoption.