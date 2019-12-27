CONCORD (CBS) — Firefighters from more than 15 communities struggled with water supply problems as they battled a fire at a $2 million dollar mansion in Concord Friday. Flames burned through the roof for hours before spreading to the entire home at 240 Fairhaven Hill Road.

Firefighters had to bring in tanker trucks carrying tens of thousands of gallons of water because there are no fire hydrants in the neighborhood. Two workers in the home at the time were able to make it out; no one else was inside.

This is the process that’s been necessary all day long for firefighters to get water on this fire. @wbz pic.twitter.com/313ctY7Igb — Lisa Gresci (@Lisa_Gresci) December 27, 2019

“We’re having water supply problems,” Concord Fire Chief Thomas Judge said. “There’s a lot of challenges with this fire.”

Property records show the home was built in 1897. The two-and-a-half-story structure has five bedrooms and five bathrooms, plus tennis courts and a pool on the property.

Crews were dispatched to the fire at 9:50 a.m. The fire is believed to have started in the basement and spread to the attic.

By 1:30 p.m. much of the mansion had been burned out and firefighters were still dousing flames.

Neighbors told WBZ-TV that the homeowners were away at the time of the fire.

“You could see the smoke billowing more and more and it just got progressively worse,” neighbor Rodd Malitsky said. “It’s really sad, this has been their family home for years.”

