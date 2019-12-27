BOSTON (CBS) — An upper body injury will keep Torey Krug out of the Bruins lineup for at least a week. Boston has placed the defenseman on IR, GM Don Sweeney announced on Friday.
Krug suffered the injury during Monday night’s 7-3 win over the Washington Capitals on a heavy hit by Tom Wilson. Krug was drilled by Wilson and went into the side boards in the second period.
He remained on the ice for a few moments before making his way to the Boston dressing room, and did not return to the game.
big Tom coming thru pic.twitter.com/9B95xXjWyK
— Washington ☃️ Capitals (@Capitals) December 24, 2019
With five goals and 21 assists in his 33 games, Krug leads all Boston defensemen in scoring this season. He must sit out for seven days now that he’s on IR, retroactive to Monday.
Blueliner Steven Kampfer has been recalled from Providence on an emergency basis to take Krug’s spot on the roster. Kampfer has appeared in four games for Boston this season, and has four assists in six games with Providence for the year.
Boston is expected to have captain Zdeno Chara back in the lineup Friday night in Buffalo. Chara missed Monday’s game after undergoing surgery to remove hardware from his jaw, which he broke during Boston’s run to the Stanley Cup Final last season.