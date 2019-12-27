



BOSTON (CBS) — Antonio Brown is getting another look in the NFL. The troubled receiver is reportedly in New Orleans to work out for the Saints on Friday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Brown could be a big boost for the New Orleans offense, which is already pretty good with veteran quarterback Drew Brees under center. Adding Brown to a unit that already includes dynamic pass-catcher Michael Thomas and crafty running back Alvin Kamara would give New Orleans a pretty stout offense for the postseason.

Just as long as Brown stays on his best behavior, which hasn’t been the case this year.

Brown, once viewed as the best receiver in football, started the year by requesting a trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers. He eventually ended up with the Oakland Raiders, who gave him a big contract, but that marriage didn’t last long. He fought with the league over helmet rules and got into a confrontation with the his GM in Oakland, leading to his release just before the start of the regular season.

Brown signed with the Patriots shortly after being let go by the Raiders, but was accused of rape in a lawsuit filed in Florida days after he joined New England. He still played in Week 2, catching four passes for 56 yards and a touchdown in a blowout win over the Miami Dolphins, but that was his only game in a Patriots uniform. He was released the following week after the publication of text messages he sent to a woman that accused him of an unwanted sexual advance.

Brown was only on the Patriots roster for 11 days. He’s since spent his time lashing out at the NFL on social media, with teams staying away until Friday.

Brown was interviewed by the NFL on Nov. 14 as part of the league’s investigation into the sexual assault and rape claims made against him, a meeting that reportedly lasted eight hours. Britney Taylor, his accuser, had met with the league back in September.

In 131 career games in the NFL, Brown has caught 841 passes for 11,263 yards and 75 touchdowns. Among active NFL players, Brown ranks third in career receptions and fourth in career receiving yards, trailing only future Hall of Famers Larry Fitzgerald and Jason Witten in the former category. Julio Jones has also passed Brown in receiving yards.