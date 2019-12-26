BOSTON (CBS) — The Navy Midshipmen don’t play in the Liberty Bowl until New Year’s Eve, but they left for Memphis in style on Thursday.
Navy flew to their bowl game like pros, getting a ride from the New England Patriots. The defending Super Bowl champs loaning them one of the team’s signature planes for the trip, as shared by Navy’s Twitter account before they left on Thursday morning:
. @NavyFB traveling to the @AZOLibertyBowl in STYLE. Thank you @Patriots pic.twitter.com/kDxXlc0t7X
— Navy Athletics (@NavyAthletics) December 26, 2019
The Patriots have a longstanding relationship with Navy, given Bill Belichick’s history with the school. Belichick’s father, Steve, was a scout for Navy for over 30 years, giving the Patriots head coach his first taste of life on the sideline. Patriots longsnapper Joe Cardona is also a Navy alum, drafted by New England in 2015 after a four-year career as a Midshipman.
Navy finished their regular season at 10-2 and ranked No. 23 in the nation. They’ll take on 8-4 Kansas State at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium on Dec. 31,