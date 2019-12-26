BOSTON (CBS) — After battling a really nasty eye infection over the last three weeks, Marcus Smart is almost ready to get back on the floor for the Boston Celtics. Smart has been upgraded to questionable for Friday night’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
That’s progress for Smart, who traveled with the team for their Christmas Day win in Toronto. Smart discussed the infection with reporters ahead of Wednesday’s game, and said that he was worried that he would lose his vision as the infection spread to both eyes. But he’s slowly gotten better in recent days, and a return is finally in sight.
Smart hasn’t been able to do much for the last three weeks and hasn’t played since Dec. 6, so he’ll likely need to be eased back into the lineup to get his game legs back under him. But a matchup with the 9-12 Cavaliers would be a nice soft landing for Boston’s defensive bulldog, who missed seven games with the infection.
In addition to being Boston’s heart and soul on defense, Smart has had a career year on the offensive end of the floor as well. In 20 games, including 15 starts, Smart has averaged a career-high 11.8 points off 39 percent shooting to go with 4.6 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game.