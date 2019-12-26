Comments
CHAMPAIGN, Ill (CBS) — Could caffeine be the way to help curb holiday weight gain? A new study by researchers at the University of Illinois found that drinking four cups of coffee a day could limit how many pounds are packed on from a diet high in fat and sugar.
Scientists studied rats and found that the ones that consumed caffeine gained 16% less weight and accumulated 22% less fat than the ones that didn’t.
The study’s co-author said the findings suggest that caffeine could be considered an “anti-obesity agent.”
Researchers also noted that a balanced diet is the best way to stay healthy.