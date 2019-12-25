Comments
WORCESTER (CBS) — A 19-year-old man was shot in the shoulder by an unknown person late Tuesday night while driving in Worcester, according to Worcester police.
Police said they responded around 11:40 p.m. to Sycamore Street. The man was taken to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
Neither the identity of the victim or any suspects have been released.
It is unclear whether the shooting was random. An investigation is ongoing. Police ask anyone with information to send an anonymous text to 274637 TIPWPD, send an anonymous web based message at worcesterma.gov/police or call (508) 799-8651.