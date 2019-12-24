WRENTHAM (CBS) – Call it a case of Christmas miscommunication.
Police posted Monday night that baby Jesus was missing from a manger display on Wrentham Common. As it turns out, that wasn’t the case.
Police Chief Bill McGrath shared a lighthearted message on Tuesday explaining what happened. Visitors to the scene reported baby Jesus missing, so McGrath posted the initial message “thinking the sooner the better to get it out there, hoping to get it back in time.”
But as McGrath soon found out from those responsible for the display, baby Jesus was intentionally missing. The figure is put into its place in the nativity scene on Christmas morning.
“Now I find out the whole thing was a miscommunication. The baby Jesus WAS IN FACT safe and sound, waiting to be placed in his rightful place at the rightful time,” McGrath posted, adding “Soooo, how bout them Red Sox.”