BOSTON (CBS) – Trader Joe’s egg and potato salads sold in several states, including Massachusetts and the rest of New England, are being recalled. The FDA says the products may be contaminated with Listeria and could make people seriously sick.
The recalled 6-ounce packages of Trader Joe’s Egg Salad and 20-ounce containers of Trader Joe’s Old Fashioned Potato Salad have “USE BY” date codes up through and including 12/27/19.
The UPC code for the recalled egg salad cups is 0066 6695. The potato salad code is 0032 1747.
So far, there are no reports of anyone getting sick in connection with the recall. Listeria can cause serious and sometimes deadly infections in young children, the elderly and anyone with a weakened immune system.
Anyone who bought the recalled salads should throw them out or return it for a full refund.
Earlier this month, Trader Joe’s recalled ready-to-eat products like sushi over Listeria concerns.