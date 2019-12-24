CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — Santa Claus and his elves were making some special stops around Cambridge on Christmas Eve. More than 500 senior citizens received surprise gifts thanks to the Cambridge Police Department’s Secret Santa for Seniors Program.
“Most of the people we do deliver to don’t have family members, and they’re typically alone for the holidays, so that’s our primary target,” said Cambridge Police Sgt. Susan Kale.
The program is now in its 13th year.
“We don’t do it alone so we’re very grateful that we have such a great city that can help us do this,” said Kale.
Across the river, Cardinal Sean O’Malley spent some time Christmas Eve thanking all the volunteers at The Pine Street Inn. More than 150 people worked to provide a thousand Christmas Eve lunches to the shelter’s guests.
“Christmas does bring out a lot of good in people and we just have to maintain that spirit for the rest of the year,” O’Malley said.
Joe Healey is spending his first holiday at the inn. He said the food is delicious and that he appreciates the help he’s received the last nine months.
“I feel fortunate to be here be in a place that’s staffed by professionals who genuinely care those who stay here,” Healey said.