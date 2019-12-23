BOSTON (CBS) — A problem on the T means riders may not know when their train or bus is arriving. The MBTA tweeted Monday afternoon about a “network outage” impacting service info.
Were experiencing a network outage thats affecting countdown clocks and real time predictions in stations and online. Our teams are working hard to resolve this as quickly as possible.
— MBTA (@MBTA) December 23, 2019
“We’re experiencing a network outage that’s affecting countdown clocks and real time predictions in stations and online,” the T said. “Our teams are working hard to resolve this as quickly as possible.”
Frustrated riders tweeted at the MBTA, noting the outage comes at a busy time for travelers.
@mbta there’s no info on the signs and no text alerts or any issues posted on your website. Do you have an update as to why orange line trains seem to be not running at all? Many people are leaving work for the holidays right now and have children to pick up or planes to catch.
— Amanda Linehan (@AMLinehan) December 23, 2019
The clock isn't working at south station. When is the next train to Braintree?
Guys, please get it together. It's the holidays, people have places to go 🤦🏾♀️
— G Taylør (@GemiTaylor) December 23, 2019
