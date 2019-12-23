CBSN BostonWatch Now
BOSTON (CBS) — A problem on the T means riders may not know when their train or bus is arriving. The MBTA tweeted Monday afternoon about a “network outage” impacting service info.

“We’re experiencing a network outage that’s affecting countdown clocks and real time predictions in stations and online,” the T said. “Our teams are working hard to resolve this as quickly as possible.”

Frustrated riders tweeted at the MBTA, noting the outage comes at a busy time for travelers.

 

