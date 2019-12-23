BOSTON (CBS) – More than 80 people were stranded on a ferry in Vineyard Sound Monday evening after the vessel encountered a problem with its steering.
According to The Steamship Authority, the M/V Katama lost some of its steering capabilities during its scheduled 5:20 p.m. trip from Vineyard Haven to Woods Hole. Two tug boats are escorting the ferry back to the island.
There are 78 passengers, seven crew members and 29 vehicles on board. No injuries have been reported and The Steamship Authority said nobody on board is in danger.
Before the tug boats arrived, crew members kept the “vessel positioned in such a way so as to not affect the passage of other vessels in the area.”
Passengers and vehicles will be placed on the next available trip to Woods Hole.