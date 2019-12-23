



BOSTON (CBS) — Former Red Sox pitcher Rich Hill and his wife were arrested outside of Gillette Stadium during Saturday night’s Patriots victory over the Buffalo Bills.

Hill’s wife, Caitlin, repeatedly tried to get into the stadium with an oversized bag, and then refused to leave the premises when the Foxboro police ordered to do so, according to the Boston Globe. When police tried to get her into a transport van for booking, that’s when her husband stepped in and was arrested himself, charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. Caitlin was hit with disorderly conduct and trespassing charges.

“She was trying to enter the stadium with an oversized bag and she had been told several times, ‘no,'” Robert Bolger, chief administrator for Foxborough police, told the Globe. “She tried several times to go to a different gate. She was ordered to leave the property.”

Both Hills were arraigned Monday in Wrentham District Court, with criminal charges against the couple changed to civil infractions. Rich Hill’s charge of resisting arrest was dismissed prior to the arraignment, according to the Globe.

Caitlin Hill was ordered to pay a $250 fine, while Rich Hill was fined $500 for a single count of disorderly conduct.

Hill, born and raised in Milton, MA, has enjoyed a 15-year Major League career with eight different teams, including four years with the Red Sox over two different stints with the team. The 39-year-old is now a free agent after spending the last three seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers, and owns a 65-42 record and 3.82 ERA for his career.

Hill is slated to receive the 2019 Tony Conigliaro Award at the annual Boston Baseball Writers Dinner on Jan. 16 in Boston, an award given to a “major leaguer who has overcome adversity through the attributes of spirit, determination, and courage that were trademarks of Tony C.”