Tom Brady Honored And Flattered To Be Named To NFL 100 All-Time TeamTo the surprise of no one, Tom Brady will be part of the NFL 100 All-Time Team.

Top 10 Patriots Moments Of The DecadeBack in 2010, it was unclear if Brady, Belichick and the Patriots would win another Super Bowl. They've done that -- and then some -- cementing themselves as the greatest dynasty in NFL history. Here's a look back at the best moment of the 2010s.

Report: NFL Struggling To Connect Patriots Football Ops. To Sideline Taping ScandalThe NFL continues to investigate the New England Patriots for videotaping the Cincinnati Bengals' sideline, but they are reportedly struggling to connect the scandal to the team's football operations.

NFL Playoff Picture: Patriots Can Earn No. 2 Seed, First Round Bye With Win Over MiamiThe Patriots didn't get any help Sunday night, but can earn a week off if they take care of their own business in Week 17.

Tatum, Walker Lead Celtics To 119-93 Win Over HornetsJayson Tatum had a career-high 39 points and 12 rebounds, Kemba Walker scored 23 points against his former team, and the Boston Celtics beat the Charlotte Hornets 119-93 on Sunday night.