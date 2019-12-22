CBSN BostonWatch Now
CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) — Two drivers in New Hampshire were caught allegedly racing on Interstate 93 early Sunday morning going over 100 mph, according to New Hampshire State Police.

Police said they spotted the drivers in Concord around 1 a.m. and stopped them.

Both drivers were charged with reckless driving. No one was hurt.

