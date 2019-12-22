Comments
CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) — Two drivers in New Hampshire were caught allegedly racing on Interstate 93 early Sunday morning going over 100 mph, according to New Hampshire State Police.
Police said they spotted the drivers in Concord around 1 a.m. and stopped them.
Both drivers were charged with reckless driving. No one was hurt.
On 12/22 at approximately 1AM, Sergeant Vincent Grieco & Trooper Matthew Field of #TroopD observed two vehicles racing on I-93 in Concord, NH; traveling at speeds in excess of 100mph. Both vehicles were stopped safety & the operators were charged with Reckless Driving. #SlowDown pic.twitter.com/D3xvYcJGiB
— NHSP (@NH_StatePolice) December 22, 2019