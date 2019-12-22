YARMOUTH (CBS) — A Mattapan man was arrested Sunday after an early morning car chase with police across Southeastern Massachusetts into Cape Cod that caused two car crashes, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Jermaine Omoregie, 30 has been charged with using a motor vehicle without authority, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, failure to stop for police, operating after license suspension or revocation and marked lanes violation as a result of the car chase.

Police said the chase began just after 7:45 a.m. when they were notified that Braintree and Massachusetts Environmental police were pursuing a black Honda Odyssey on Route 3A in Norwell towards Hull. They said the driver, who was later identified as Omoregie, was allegedly not allowed to be driving the van, which belonged to a relative from Rhode Island.

Troopers tried to stop the van by using a tire deflation device, they said, but the van allegedly swerved into the opposite lane of traffic to avoid it, hit another car and kept driving. The driver of the car that was hit refused medical attention.

In another attempt to stop the chase, a trooper crashed into a guardrail, police said.

The chase continued as police in helicopters followed the van, which was about to cross the Sagamore Bridge onto the Cape, police said. Police set up another tire deflation device in Yarmouth, which successfully stopped the van. The van crashed into a wall and Omoregie was taken into police custody.

There was a 17-year-old male passenger from Mattapan in the car at the time of the car chase. Police said he has not been charged with any crimes yet, but an investigation is ongoing.

Police say Omoregie remains in police custody on $2,540 cash bail and will likely be arraigned in Barnstable District Court on Monday.