FOXBORO (CBS) — Tom Brady’s ascent in the record books continues. But he’s got some company.

The quarterback threw a touchdown to Matt LaCosse late in the first quarter on Saturday against the Buffalo Bills. In doing so, Brady recorded the 539th touchdown pass of his career. That officially puts Brady in a tie with Peyton Manning for second-most passing touchdowns in NFL history.

Brady entered the game with 538 regular-season touchdowns, one fewer than Manning. Brady was expected to reach this mark a bit earlier, but an uncharacteristically low offensive output this season postponed the inevitable. Brady entered Saturday with just 21 touchdown passes on the year.

Alas, Brady’s climb in the record books is not a solo act, as Drew Brees threw five touchdowns in Week 14 against San Francisco to leapfrog Brady on the all-time list. Brady passed Brees last Sunday, but Brees then set the new record on Monday night, when he threw four touchdowns.

Brees, who will play again on Sunday, currently has 541 touchdowns.

The two veteran QBs figure to be jockeying for the top spot for the foreseeable future, for as long as both of them continue their careers.

Earlier this season, Brady passed Manning on the all-time passing yards list, though Brees still owns a healthy lead over Brady in that race.

LaCosse also became the 76th different player to catch a touchdown pass from Brady, adding to the record which Brady already owns.

If playoff stats are included, Brady already secured the all-time record for passing yards and touchdowns last season.

It’s also worth noting that Manning threw the ninth-most interceptions in NFL history (251), while Brees has thrown the 15th-most interceptions (237) in NFL history. Brady ranks tied for 42nd on that list, with 178.