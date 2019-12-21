Comments
SOMERSET (CBS) — A woman in Somerset died Friday night after she was mauled by a dog, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office. Melissa Astacio, 44, was having a seizure at the time of the attack.
First responders were called to Lees River Avenue around 5:20 p.m. “Police were forced to deploy a Taser on the dog before being able to assist the victim, who was then rushed to Rhode Island Hospital,” said the D.A.
The dog, believed to be an eight-year-old pit bull, was taken by the Swansea Animal Rescue and is in quarantine.
No crime or foul play is suspected. Astacio was known to have seizures, the D.A. said.