CBSN BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:Boston News, Dog Attack, Somerset News

SOMERSET (CBS) — A woman in Somerset died Friday night after she was mauled by a dog, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office. Melissa Astacio, 44, was having a seizure at the time of the attack.

First responders were called to Lees River Avenue around 5:20 p.m. “Police were forced to deploy a Taser on the dog before being able to assist the victim, who was then rushed to Rhode Island Hospital,” said the D.A.

The dog, believed to be an eight-year-old pit bull, was taken by the Swansea Animal Rescue and is in quarantine.

No crime or foul play is suspected. Astacio was known to have seizures, the D.A. said.

Comments

Leave a Reply