WALTHAM (CBS) — Massachusetts State Police arrested a 52-year-old Boston man after a chase on I-95 North from Needham into Waltham Friday morning. A trooper initially tried to stop Tonnie Griham because he was driving “erratically across all four lanes…putting other motorists in danger,” State Police said.
Griham refused to stop and eventually multiple troopers responded to assist the pursuit. Troopers laid out tire deflation devices but Griham stopped his pickup truck before driving over them.
When he refused to get out, troopers broke the passenger side window in order to arrest him, according to State Police. They also said there was “evidence of possible narcotics use” in the truck.
An ambulance responded to the scene to transport Griham to Lahey Clinic for evaluation. When he is released, he will be taken to the State Police Barracks in Framingham for booking.
Griham is charged with operating under the influence of drugs, 3rd offense, operating under the influence while license currently suspended for prior OUI, possession of a Class A narcotic, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, and failure to stop for police.
At least one cruiser was also towed away from the area. Several troopers suffered minor injuries while arresting the man.
Two lanes on I-95 North were closed for the investigation.