CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — With less than five days to go before Christmas, the holiday shopping rush is on. And if brick and mortar stores are crowded, delays in holiday shipping may be one reason.

Many people are choosing to shop in stores so as not to take the risk that their package doesn’t come in time.

“At this point it’s too late in the season for online shipping,” said Melissa Lavita, senior marketing director for Cambridgeside Galleria. “We are seeing some stores still offer ship to store. We are seeing that trend as well.”

“Since packages have been lost or delayed I have not done any online shopping,” said shopper Julissa Antingua.

Antigua admits she’s a last minute shopping and right now is behind schedule.

“Normally if I want to make sure I have a gift I go to the store,” Antingua said.

Many shoppers are scurrying around malls like the Cambridge Galleria this weekend looking for last minute deals.

“The holidays are always a good time. This is what it’s all about in retail honestly,” said Sarah Hesbacker, general manager at Best Buy at Cambridgeside Galleria. “We train for it. This is like our marathon, I guess you could say.”

Elsewhere in the mall, volunteers wrap gifts for the Coalition for the Homeless.

“We love wrapping so it’s not really a problem,” said volunteer Amy Killeen. “It’s fun to be with all the people in the mall and contribute to such a great cause.”

Santa is there for high fives and hugs, and is taking all kinds of last minute requests from all ages.