Gordon Hayward Ruled Out Vs. Pistons, But Celtics Don't Considered Foot Injury A Long Term IssueGordon Hayward will not play Friday night against the Pistons, but the Celtics sound optimistic that his foot injury is not a long-term concern.

Fantasy Football Start And Sit Week 16: Start Philip Rivers Against Porous Raiders DefenseThe Fantasy Football Today crew explains why Chargers QB Philip Rivers, who plays the Raiders, has to be in your lineup this week.

WWE’s Lacey Evans Wants To Be Champ In 2020, We Shouldn’t Doubt HerLacey Evans has already beat the odds in life, going from an impoverished childhood to the Marines to WWE, but she's not satisfied.

Patriots-Bills Week 16 News, Notes & Fun FactsThe Patriots have a big matchup against the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium on Saturday, and Levan Reid brings you everything you need to know ahead of the game.

Julian Edelman Reportedly 'Less Banged Up' Than Last Week, Expected To Play Vs. BillsJulian Edelman is clearly hurting, and is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Buffalo Bills. But the Patriots receiver is still expected to play and is reportedly "less banged up" this week than he was last week.