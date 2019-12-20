Comments
CHESTER, Vt. (CBS) – Santa sees you when you’re speeding, thanks to an assist from police in Vermont. The Chester Police Department shared photos this week of its Christmas-themed radar sign.
The radar flashes green and says “NICE” for drivers obeying the 30 mph speed limit. But those dashing through the snow too quickly will get an angry red “NAUGHTY” message.
“We received a request direct from the North Pole to remind everyone that Santa is still making his list and checking it twice, and to make sure to have a safe and happy holiday season!” police wrote on Facebook.
The festive display is catching the eye of residents who are writing in the comments whether they’ve been naughty or nice.