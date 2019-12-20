Comments
WATERTOWN (CBS) — A Watertown company is recalling almost 200 boilers because they could emit carbon monoxide, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.
Bosch Thermotechnology said the siphon on its Buderus brand GB125-35 oil-condensing boilers can become blocked, which would allow carbon monoxide to seep into a home.
If you have one, contact Bosch for a free repair. You can continue to use the boiler while awaiting repairs if there are carbon monoxide alarms placed properly throughout your home.
No injuries have been reported.
For more information, visit the Consumer Product Safety Commission’s website.