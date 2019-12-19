Jonathan Jones Not Spotted As Patriots Practice Inside Gillette StadiumJonathan Jones wasn't spotted at the beginning of Thursday's Patriots practice, and is expected to be ruled out for Saturday's game against the Buffalo Bills.

Brad Stevens Rips Celtics 'Awful' Defense After Win Over MavericksThe Celtics got a much-needed road victory on Wednesday night, but Brad Stevens was not pleased with his team's effort against the Dallas Mavericks. At least not on the defensive end.

Gordon Hayward Day-To-Day, But Celtics Don't Know What's Causing Foot DiscomfortThe Celtics don't know how Gordon Hayward hurt his foot and they don't know when he'll be back in action. But Danny Ainge isn't concerned about the latest injury that has sidelined the C's forward.

Kemba Walker Starts Strong, Finishes Strong In Celtics Win Over MavericksKemba Walker started with a bang in Dallas. Then he cooled off, only to finish with an even bigger bang to lead the Celtics to a much-needed road victory.

Boston Red Sox To Pay $13.4 Million Luxury Tax After Missing PlayoffsThe Red Sox topped the major leagues in payroll for the second straight season at $228 million.