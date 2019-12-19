CHELSEA (CBS) – It sounds even more disturbing than it looks. A video of a woman screaming in the night as she struggles with a man.
“I hope that the man is captured because he had bad intentions,” said Stephanie Rodriguez. The doorbell camera on her Chester Avenue home in Chelsea caught the incident that police are now calling an attempted sexual assault last month.
“I walk often,” said Rodriguez, who’s been on edge since it happened. “I’m scared to walk a couple streets over at 10 at night by myself.”
She didn’t see the incident until she looked at the video after it happened. But other neighbors did, and yelled at the man from their windows above. “They were just screaming at the guy like, ‘Hey what are you doing?’”
That’s when he left the woman uninjured, but shaken.
Even though the video is blurry when zoomed up close, police got this description of the man from witnesses: Spanish speaking with black facial hair, 5’9″-5’11” tall, wrinkled skin and a thin to medium build.
“You feel unsafe until someone like that is caught,” said Rodriguez, who shared her video on social media. Police are asking residents to take precautions, and anyone with information to give them a call.