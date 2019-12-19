



LEE, N.H. (CBS) — It was a snowy afternoon in Lee, New Hampshire on Dec. 6 when Sarah Revels was driving on Turtle Pond Road. She had just dropped her 4-year-old son off at daycare.

“All of the sudden the car just spun around and slid into the front driver side of my Forester,” Revels said.

Revels hit her head on impact. The car’s emergency system called first responders.

“I was staying in the car. When you hit your head you’re supposed to not try to get out of the car,” Revels said.

While Revels waited, she could smell something. But before she could react, a good Samaritan stepped in.

“I kind of saw through my front and side airbag somebody’s legs and some arms,” Revels said. “I heard a woman’s voice say get out of the car.”

“The flames were coming around her seat,” Nikki Chapman said.

Nikki Chapman unbuckled Revels and pulled her away.

“The flames went from being very small in the backseat to engulfing the whole car within seconds of getting you out,” Chapman said.

Chapman left as EMTs took care of Revels and rushed her to the hospital. Thanks to social media, they connected this week.

“I couldn’t believe that we found each other,” Revels said.

Revels and her son made Chapman a special hero ornament. It hangs now from the mirror in her car. Both plan to remain lifelong friends after this experience.

“I’ve gotten to know about her and her son, and her dogs I’m going to get to meet,” Chapman said.

“It’s not about what happens in life, it’s about what you take away from it and what you focus on,” Revels said.

Even with the crash, Revels is calling this her best year ever. She’s thankful she’ll be able to spend Christmas morning with her son.