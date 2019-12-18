Comments
WESTPORT (CBS) – A Westport High School is on administrative leave for allegedly making racially insensitive remarks to a player.
The school district is investigating the incident and the coach has been placed on leave pending the outcome of the investigation.
Because this is an ongoing investigation involving a personnel matter, we are currently unable to release further information,” Superintendent Gary Reese said. “Our district takes all allegations of this nature seriously. We will conduct a full and thorough review.”
The coach was not identified.