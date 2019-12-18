WATCH LIVE:CBS News Coverage of House Impeachment Vote
WESTPORT (CBS) – A Westport High School is on administrative leave for allegedly making racially insensitive remarks to a player.

The school district is investigating the incident and the coach has been placed on leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Because this is an ongoing investigation involving a personnel matter, we are currently unable to release further information,” Superintendent Gary Reese said. “Our district takes all allegations of this nature seriously. We will conduct a full and thorough review.”

The coach was not identified.

