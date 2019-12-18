



SALEM (CBS) – Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll is suggesting President Donald Trump should learn some history.

“There is just no comparison at all to what happened in 1692 to what’s happening today,” said Mayor Driscoll.

On Tuesday, President Trump sent House Speaker Nancy Pelosi a six page letter denouncing the Impeachment Hearing. On page five the President said: “More due process was afforded to those accused in the Salem Witch Trials.”

“It’s a very different setting it’s important that we not just think of this as a soundbite what happened here,” said Mayor Driscoll.

Mayor Driscoll responded through a series of tweets saying the victims of the Salem Witch Trials were hanged or pressed to death without evidence.

“Fast forward to today 2019 you’re talking about an impeachment hearing that’s steeped in jurisprudence that frankly came from the lessons of the Salem Witch Trials and the most powerful person in our nation,” said Mayor Driscoll.

Nineteen people were executed and another 150 were accused of witchcraft during the trial.

“We take history seriously here,” said Linda Stark of Salem.

“The fact that she’s representing Salem and standing up for it I think it’s great,” another Salem restaurant Michelle Carnevali said.

“He should probably read a few history lessons it might help,” said Christopher Noran.

Mayor Driscoll tweeted out a list of Massachusetts history books for President Trump.

She hopes everyone will understand the lessons learned from the Witch Trials so history doesn’t repeat itself.