NEW BEDFORD (CBS) – A 14-year-old girl in New Bedford has been suspended from school after a SnapChat video surfaced a vicious attack on a classmate.
The victim is a 14-year-old special needs student. Her father spoke with WBZ today, saying “I was just heartbroken, ya know, just seeing my poor, innocent daughter get pummeled, dragged to the ground, punched in the face,” said Joe Prunier. He said his daughter never saw the attack coming and was trying to get a ride home when she was attacked.
The attack happened Monday at the Roosevelt Middle School. The Snapchat video shows the suspect walk up behind the victim and punch her three times, knocking her down. Then, the victim’s struck several more times and dragged down the hall.
Prunier said his daughter had bruises and broken glasses. “The girl was just laughing about it, dragging her, dragging her down the hallway,” said Prunier.
Superintendent Thomas Anderson said, in part, “bad behavior, physical or verbal, is not tolerated. My primary concern is for the well being of all our students.”
Police are now considering criminal charges.