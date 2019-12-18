Comments
In December of 2017, Pelletier was found unconscious in his mother’s apartment, where she lived with Heath. The toddler was pronounced dead shortly after he was found.
MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – The man convicted of killing a 2-year-old New Hampshire boy has been sentenced to 45 years to life in prison.
In November, a jury convicted Mark Heath, of Manchester, of second-degree murder after he punched 2-year-old Jacob Pelletier in the stomach so hard in the stomach that the boy died.
Heath was sentenced to 45 years to life with the possibility of five years suspended if he meets certain conditions.
Heath had previously been arrested for offenses ranging from resisting arrest to identity fraud. In 2003, he was arrested for animal cruelty.