BOSTON (CBS) — A quiet winter may be heating up for the Boston Red Sox. Maybe.
USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reported Tuesday that the Dodgers have had some exploratory discussions with the Red Sox regarding a potential deal for Mookie Betts. With the outfield entering the last year under Red Sox control and due for a historic payday next winter, a trade of the superstar remains a very real possibility for Boston.
The Dodgers figure to be one of the few teams who can afford Betts, so their involvement is no surprise. However, Nightengale reported that at the current moment, the Dodgers’ main focus is on landing Cleveland shortstop Francisco Lindor.
It’s only if the pursuit of Lindor proves to be impossible that the Dodgers would turn their attention on Betts, according to Nightengale.
As far as potential players from L.A., Nightengale mentioned shortstop Corey Seager. But with Xander Bogaerts signed long term, the Red Sox likely wouldn’t be interested in making such a deal.
Betts, 27, was the MVP of the American League in 2018. He’s been an All-Star for four straight seasons, and he’s also won four straight Gold Glove Awards for his defense in right field. He’s won Silver Slugger Awards in three of the last four seasons.
Nightengale noted that “the Red Sox are much more inclined to trade Betts … than Cleveland is with Lindor,” so it’s certainly possible that the exploratory talks move into more substantial discussions.