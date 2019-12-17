BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady’s elbow is getting quite a bit of attention lately. But the issues Brady’s been dealing with didn’t affect him on Tuesday, as the quarterback was not listed on the Patriots’ injury report.
The team ran a walkthrough on Tuesday, in which Brady fully participated. The Patriots don’t normally practice on Tuesdays, but their schedule this week has been moved up by a day, as they’ll be playing on Saturday afternoon instead of Sunday.
Brady was on the injury report as a limited participant on Wednesday and Thursday last week, but he was removed from the report on Friday.
Cornerback Jonathan Jones, who left Sunday’s win with a groin injury, did not participate in practice. He was the lone Patriot to miss the session.
Four Patriots were limited in the walkthrough: Julian Edelman (knee/shoulder), Jason McCourty (groin), Ja’Whaun Bentley (knee) and Danny Shelton (shoulder).
The Bills also had a mostly healthy report from their walkthrough, too. Tackle Ty Nsekhe did not participate due to an ankle injury, while defensive lineman Corey Liuget was limited with a knee injury.