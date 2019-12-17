Report: Dodgers, Red Sox Have Begun Discussions On Potential Mookie Betts TradeA quiet winter may be heating up for the Boston Red Sox. Maybe.

Bill Belichick Reveals That Tom Brady 'Hasn't Been Able To Do A Lot' In Some PracticesWhile we still don't know the full extent of Tom Brady's injuries, head coach Bill Belichick let it slip on Tuesday that there have been times at practice when Brady has not been able to do much at all on the practice field.

Patriots' Defense Can't Afford To Blink Vs. BillsThe Patriots had an uninspired start on defense in Cincinnati, but it didn't matter. Against the Bills, they won't have the same luxury.

16 Boston Marathon Champions Will Return For 2020 RaceThe 2020 Boston Marathon is sure to be a competitive one, with 16 champions returning for the April 20 race.

Celtics' Vincent Poirier Suffers Broken Pinkie at Practicehe injuries are piling up for the Celtics. Even when they're at practice.