NEW YORK (CBS) – J.Crew is recalling kids jeans that may contain small stones. The retailer says its Crewcuts boys’ stone washed denim pants may have the tiny rocks in the pockets or waistband, which could pose a choking hazard.
About 900 pairs of pants sold for about $50 at stores nationwide and online between July and October are being recalled. The rocks may have been left behind during the stone washing manufacturing process, according to J.Crew.
The recalled pants made in Pakistan were sold in sizes 2 and 3. They have style number J8406 and UPC codes 099105125419 and 099105125420 listed on the price tag.
So far, there have not been any injuries reported in connection with the recall. Anyone who bought the recalled pants should take them away from children.
Read the full recall notice here.