YARMOUTH (CBS) – An intoxicated man was detained at gunpoint inside an off-duty Yarmouth Police officer’s home after he mistook her home for his own.
Just before 3 a.m., the officer called Yarmouth Police to report she was holding an unknown man at gunpoint at the back of her house.
The officer said her family dog started barking when a 23-year-old man was trying to get inside. She held the man at gunpoint until police arrived.
Officers learned that the man, described as “heavily intoxicated and disoriented,” lives on a nearby street. Police contacted his family, and he was escorted home to the care of his father.
No charges will be filed.