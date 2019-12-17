Comments
CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – Police in Cambridge are investigating a report of a 13-year-old girl who was grabbed by a stranger.
The girl told police the man grabbed her arm Monday night at about 6:00 p.m. near Windsor and Palermo Street. She was able to run home.
The suspect was described as a middle-aged white man, who had a gray beard, dark colored jacket with a hood, and approximately 5’7”.
Police have added patrols in the Wellington-Harrington neighborhood and are looking for any witnesses or video surveillance.