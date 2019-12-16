Comments
DANVERS (CBS) — A special ceremony will be held Monday night in honor of Pete Frates at St. John’s Preparatory School, the high school he attended in Danvers. Community members, friends, family and former classmates are all expected to attend the event from 4 to 8 p.m. to share stories of Frates and honor the legacy he left behind.
Frates was laid to rest Friday after a long fight with the degenerative disease ALS. He was 34 years old when he died Dec. 9.
During his funeral procession, a long line of St. John’s Prep students held hands and lined the streets of their campus to show respect. All 1,700 students and faculty also wore a No. 3 pins, the number he wore while playing sports at the school.
