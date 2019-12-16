Comments
LEICESTER (CBS) – A falling tree missed a driver on Route 9 by mere moments on a windy Sunday. Leicester Police Department surveillance video captured the close call on camera.
The incident happened mid-day when winds were gusting at more than 30 mph in town, according to National Weather Service reports.
Video shows the tree starting to fall as a car approaches, and the driver just barely manages to avoid getting hit.
An officer pulling out of the nearby station saw the tree fall and immediately blocked traffic. The tree closed Route 9 from the center of town to Main Street for a while on Sunday.
You must log in to post a comment.