COHASSET (CBS) – A large sum of cash was found outside of a business in Cohasset and now, the police department is trying to figure out who it belongs to.
“I just hope that the missing money doesn’t affect anybody’s Christmas,” Detective Harrison Schmidt said.
The clock is ticking for Detective Schmidt to close the cash case. He’s trying to track down the person who lost a “substantial” amount of cash this past Sunday afternoon.
“We’re looking to return the money to the true owner,” Schmidt said.
Police say the money was found by someone outside a business on Route 3A. That person walked right into the police department and turned it in.
But here’s the thing, police aren’t saying exactly how much money was found, or exactly where it was found, because the hope is the person who lost it will know exactly what they’re missing.
As for the person who found it, Detective Schmidt says it was a retired state trooper.
“Especially around the holidays, it’s good to see people with strong character, doing the right thing,” Schmidt said.
If you think you lost a substantial sum of money, Cohasset Police want to hear from you.