BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Celtics have been without their heart and soul for the past three games, as Marcus Smart has been dealing with an eye infection. That infection has now gotten worse, according to head coach Brad Stevens.
Smart’s infection has now spread to both eyes, and the head coach said that Smart is “struggling.” At the same time, Stevens seemed to express some optimism that the eye infection ordeal could be over soon, based on the initial timeline.
Brad Stevens on Marcus Smart’s infection:
"It’s in both eyes now so he’s struggling a little bit … I was told this particular type of infection could be 7-10 days. We’re at seven [days] now.”
— Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) December 16, 2019
#NEBHInjuryReport Marcus Smart is still out with an eye infection and was not with the team for today’s practice.
— Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 16, 2019
This season, Smart is playing a career-high 31.8 minutes per game. He’s shooting 38.7 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from 3-point average, scoring 11.8 points, recording 4.6 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game.
The Celtics will be in Dallas on Wednesday night before returning home to host the Pistons on Friday night.
