BOSTON (CBS) — Celtics second-year big man Robert Williams has missed the last three games due to a sore hip. Now, the Celtics know exactly what’s ailing him, and they also now he’ll out for quite a while.
The team announced Monday that Williams has been diagnosed with a bone edema in his left hip. That will require Williams to limit his basketball activity to allow it to heal, and his status won’t be reassessed for another three weeks.
The Mayo Clinic defines an edema as “swelling caused by excess fluid trapped in your body’s tissues.”
The 22-year-old center had shown improvement early in his sophomore season, upping his rebounds, assists, steals and points numbers while averaging 1.1 blocks per game.
The Celtics next play on Wednesday night in Dallas, before home dates with the Pistons on Friday and the Hornets on Sunday. The team will then play at Toronto against the defending champs on Christmas Day.
