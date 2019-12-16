BOSTON (CBS) — So far, this December is the snowiest in Boston since 2013. We’ve picked up 10.1″ of snow in the city this month and we’re tracking another system heading our way this week that will likely increase our snowfall total. However, this one will be a wintry mix of precipitation creating a messy drive throughout the day on Tuesday.

Monday:

A quiet day on tap today, although colder than the weekend. Highs will top out in the 30s with a lighter wind as a weak bubble of high pressure will be in control. Clouds will increase with some breaks, but expect mostly cloudy conditions by tonight with lowering cloud cover. Overall not a bad day.

Tonight:

The first half of the night will be dry, so travel will be fine. As clouds thicken, temperatures will fall into the 20s. After midnight, snow arrives spreading towards the Boston area by the early morning commute. Minor accumulations are possible.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for Tuesday for all of Massachusetts, away from the Cape and Islands.

Tuesday:

Snow will impact the morning drive near and south of the Mass Pike as precip will start off as snow. Slippery road conditions are expected so plan extra time if you are traveling. Snow will move into Central Mass. and the Boston area by 5-6 a.m. By 8-10 a.m. snow will progress into southern Vt. and N.H., with a transition to sleet and freezing rain south of Boston and changeover to rain over the south coast, Cape and Islands.

Snow will come down heavy at times late morning through midday near and north of the Pike, limiting visibility at times. Low pressure will pass southeast of Nantucket by Tuesday afternoon with the rain/snow line will continuing to creep north toward Boston. A wintry mix of snow and ice possible north and west of the city, with conditions remaining all snow across North-Central Mass. into N.H.

By the evening commute, rain will be likely for much of southeastern Mass., but a transition from an icy mix to snow will occur in metro west into Boston as winds turn from the northeast to north. Plan extra time, as slow travel is expected with hazardous conditions, especially on untreated surfaces.

Tuesday Night:

As the storm pulls away, colder air will transition rain to snow showers with additional minor accumulations overnight over eastern Mass. Travel will continue to be slick. A few lingering showers are possible through early Wednesday.

Wednesday:

The light snow will taper off Wednesday morning, but may linger over the Cape and Islands as rain and snow showers until late morning. Temperatures will stay in the 30s, so any snow that does accumulate will stick around for a bit. Energy will follow the departing area of low pressure, so despite a few breaks in the cloud over midday, scattered snow squalls and showers are possible in the afternoon and evening.

Late Week:

It will turn colder later this week. Temperatures will fall back into the teens Wednesday night with highs in the 20s Thursday and Friday. As winds increase on Thursday, feels like conditions will be between -15 and 15 degrees. Temperatures moderate by the weekend.

Totals:

Generally a coating to an inch or two is expected over southeast Mass., most getting washed away as snow transitions to sleet and then rain. 1-3” of snow is expected for much of the region either side of the Pike, including the Boston area and coastal areas of the North Shore. Where it stays all snow, north and west of Boston, a better bet of higher totals of 3-6” possible. If there are any changes in track or intensity of the storm, or if it stays colder longer in some areas, that may impact snow totals. Stay with WBZ-TV and CBSBoston.com for any updates with this storm.