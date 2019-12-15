BOSTON (CBS) — WBZ-TV’s Levan Reid brings you everything you need to know about New England’s Week 15 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals.

– This will be the 26th meeting between the Patriots and the Bengals. The Pats hold a 16-9 edge overall.

– The Pats have won 8 of their last 10 meetings against the Bengals.

– Tom Brady is 6-1 in the regular season against Cincinnati.

– Bill Belichick has the utmost respect for Bengals founder and former head coach Paul Brown. He had two copies of Paul Brown’s autobiography: “PB, The Paul Brown Story.” One copy was autographed, but his dog ate that copy.

– If the Pats win, they will clinch a playoff spot for the 27th time in team history. It will extend their own NFL record by giving them their 11th straight playoff berth.

– If the Pats win, they will earn their 11th victory of the season for the 21st time in team history.

– If the Pats win, they will earn their 113th post-Thanksgiving victory (including playoffs) since 2001.

– The Pats are 5-2 on the road this season.

– This season, the Pats have blocked four punts — a franchise record.

– The New England defense has 21 interceptions in 13 games this season.

– If the Pats win, Brady will improve to 62-15 in the month of December.

– Julian Edelman needs three receptions to pass Wes Welker for most receptions from Tom Brady in his career. He needs 10 receptions go reach 100 for the season, which he’s done just once in his career.

– Pats rookie punter Jake Bailey has had 32 punts that have landed inside the 20 this season, a new franchise record.