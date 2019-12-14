Boston College Hires Ohio State Assistant Jeff Hafley As CoachBoston College has hired Ohio State co-defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley to be the Eagles' head coach.

Patriots-Bengals What To Watch For: All Eyes On New England OffenseOK, this has to be the week that the New England offense finally gets on track. Right?!?!?!

Patriots Discuss The Legacy Of Pete Frates: 'He's A Hero'Tributes have poured in for Pete Frates since he passed away on Monday, and the New England Patriots reflected on his legacy on Friday.

Wynn Off Injury Report; Edelman Among 7 Patriots Listed As Questionable Vs. BengalsThe Patriots had perfect attendance at practice on Friday, as left tackle Isaiah Wynn was back on the field after missing Thursday's session with an eye injury.

Patriots Release Trick Kicker Josh Gable, But Belichick Hints He Could Be Back In FutureJosh Gable's stint on the Patriots practice squad didn't last long, as the YouTube star was released on Friday. But that doesn't mean he won't be back with the team sometime in the future.